UPDATE 1-Endo to flag Opana ER painkiller's risks, under NY settlement

By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 3 Endo International Plc
agreed to stop marketing its Opana ER painkiller pill
as crush-resistant, and stop downplaying the risks of addiction
associated with the narcotic, under a settlement with New York
state announced on Thursday.
The company will also pay a $200,000 penalty.
State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Endo's own
studies found that the pill could be crushed, but that the
company's misleading marketing provided a false sense of
security to doctors and patients, and might have boosted sales.
He also said Endo improperly directed sales representatives
to understate the addiction risks associated with Opana ER.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has
characterized opioid overdoses as an epidemic.
It said opioids were involved in 28,647 deaths, or 61
percent of all drug overdose deaths, in the United States in
2014, and that the rate of opioid overdoses has tripled since
2000.
Schneiderman said the use of prescription opioids to manage
chronic, non-cancerous pain rose tenfold nationwide over the
last 20 years.
Endo, in a statement, said it was "deeply committed to
patient health and safety," and welcomed the attorney general's
support toward curbing opioid prescription abuse.
The company is based in Dublin, Ireland, and has U.S.
offices in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
On Monday, Endo said it faces other regulatory probes and
lawsuits related to its opioid sales and marketing practices.
It reported $175.8 million of net sales from Opana ER for
2015, accounting for more than 5 percent of total revenue.
In afternoon trading, Endo shares were down 81 cents, or 1.8
percent, at $43.04 on the Nasdaq.
