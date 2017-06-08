UPDATE 2-U.S. asks drug maker Endo to withdraw opioid amid abuse crisis

(Adds company response, analyst comment; sales figures)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 8 As the United States battles
a growing opioid abuse crisis, the Food and Drug Administration
on Thursday asked Endo International Plc to withdraw
from the market its long-lasting opioid painkiller, Opana ER,
sending Endo's shares down more than 12 percent.
The move marks the first time the agency has called for the
removal of an opioid painkiller for public health reasons and
comes after a panel of advisers concluded in March that the
drug's benefits did not outweigh the risks.
"We are facing an opioid epidemic - a public health crisis,
and we must take all necessary steps to reduce the scope of
opioid misuse and abuse," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the FDA's newly
appointed commissioner said in a statement.
Opioids were involved in more than 33,000 deaths in 2015 and
opioid overdoses have quadrupled since 1999, according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It remains to be seen whether Endo will comply with the
FDA's request. The company said in a statement it is "evaluating
the full range of potential options as we determine the
appropriate path forward."
If Endo refuses to withdraw the product, the FDA could offer
the company an opportunity for a hearing to make the case for
why the product should not be removed. If, after the hearing,
the FDA decided to withdraw its approval, Endo could, in theory,
sue the agency.
"Despite the FDA's request to withdraw Opana ER from the
market, this request does not indicate uncertainty with the
product's safety or efficacy when taken as prescribed," the
company said.
Opana ER was approved in 2006 and a reformulated version was
introduced in 2012.
In March a panel of advisers to the FDA voted 18-8, with one
abstention, that the drug's benefits no longer outweighed the
risks. Data showed that while nasal abuse rates fell, the rate
of intravenous abuse increased.
The drug has also been associated with a serious outbreak of
HIV and hepatitis C, the agency said, as well as a serious blood
disorder known as thrombotic microangiopathy.
"If Endo resists taking this off the market immediately, the
people who are injured or killed as a result of it being on the
market longer than it should, there will be a wave of product
liability litigation against the company," said Sidney Wolfe,
founder and senior adviser to consumer watchdog Public Citizen.
Ohio filed a lawsuit in May against the pharmaceutical
industry, charging that a number of companies, including Endo,
Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,
Johnson & Johnson and Allergan Plc conducted
misleading marketing campaigns that downplayed the drugs'
addictiveness. Other states and cities have filed similar
lawsuits.
Gottlieb said the agency will "continue to take regulatory
steps when we see situations where an opioid product's risks
outweigh its benefits, not only for its intended patient
population but also in regard to its potential for misuse and
abuse."
Randall Stanicky, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said
Opana ER is a declining asset whose sales are expected to fall
to $97 million in 2019, down from an estimated $134 million in
2017.
Endo's shares fell 12.2 percent to $12.10 in extended
trading.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; additional reporting
by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)