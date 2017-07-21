FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Endo to shut Alabama operations, cut 18 pct of workforce
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 下午1点13分 / 1 天前

Endo to shut Alabama operations, cut 18 pct of workforce

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc said on Friday it would shutter its manufacturing and distribution facilities in Huntsville, Alabama, resulting in a workforce reduction of about 18 percent.

The drugmaker, which employed 4,894 people as of Feb. 21, said it would layoff 875 employees and incur a pretax charge of about $325 million.

Endo said it would also suffer additional depreciation and impairment-related charges of about $255 million.

The facilities are expected to be shut in the next 12 months to 18 months.

Earlier in July, Endo agreed to withdraw its long-acting opioid painkiller Opana ER from the market after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared its benefit did not outweigh public health risks associated with opioid abuse.

Shares of Dublin, Ireland-based Endo were down marginally in premarket trading. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below