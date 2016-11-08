UPDATE 2-Endo's profit, revenue top estimates on strong generic drug sales

* Q3 adjusted EPS, sales top estimates
* U.S. generics drug sales surge 45 percent
* Company reaffirms full-year forecast
* Shares up 4.2 percent premarket
Nov 8 Endo International Plc reported
quarterly revenue and adjusted profit that blew past analysts'
estimates, driven by higher demand for the generic drugs it
acquired when it bought Par Pharmaceuticals last year.
Shares of Endo, which offers a suite of specialty, generic
and over-the-counter medical products, were up 4.3 percent at
$16.35 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
Endo's revenue from its U.S. generic drug business rose 45
percent to $534 million in the third quarter as the demand for
Par Pharma's drugs offset a drop in sales at Endo's legacy
generics business.
The overall generics business, which accounted for about 60
percent of total revenue, was led by Paul Campanelli until he
became chief executive of Endo in September.
Campanelli joined Endo following the company's $8-billion
acquisition of Par Pharma, where he was CEO since 2012.
The growth in the U.S. generics business also helped offset
a decline in sales at Endo's other divisions - U.S. branded
pharmaceuticals and international pharmaceuticals.
The company's total revenue rose 18.6 pct to $884.3 million
in the three months ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' average
estimate of $862.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Excluding items, Dublin, Ireland-based Endo earned $1.01 per
share, handily beating analysts' average estimate of 81 cents.
The drugmaker's net loss attributable to shareholders
narrowed to $218.9 million, or 98 cents per share, from $1.05
billion, or $5.02 per share, a year earlier.
Endo, much like its Canadian peer Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc , is reeling with a large debt
load and facing mounting pressure over its pricing strategies,
after years of relying on acquisitions to juice growth.
Valeant on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected
quarterly adjusted profit due to faltering sales of its
dermatology products and bowel drug, and the company cut its
full-year profit and revenue forecasts.
Endo reaffirmed its full-year revenue and profit forecast.
The company has discussed a sale of Paladin Labs Inc, its
Montreal-based specialty pharmaceutical unit, to Canadian drug
maker Knight Therapeutics Inc, Reuters reported last
week, citing sources.
Endo net debt totaled $7.7 billion as of Sept. 30.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Savio D'Souza)