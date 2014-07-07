UPDATE 1-BioDelivery, Endo painkiller effective in study

(Adds details from statement)
July 7 Endo International Plc and
BioDelivery Sciences International Inc said their
experimental pain drug was found effective in a second
late-stage trial.
BioDelivery's shares jumped about 18 percent to $14.10
before the bell. Endo shares were untraded.
The painkiller, BEMA buprenorphine, was being tested against
a placebo in 511 patients, who were on regular opioid therapy.
Data from the first late-stage trial in January showed that
the drug significantly reduced chronic pain in patients who do
not take opioids regularly.
Opioids are a class of drugs that includes not only powerful
prescription painkillers like morphine, oxycodone and fentanyl
but also heroin.
Biodelivery, which entered into an agreement with Endo to
develop the drug for the treatment of chronic pain in January
2012, will receive a $10 million milestone payment from Endo as
part of the deal.
Biodelivery's shares closed at $11.99, while Endo's stock
closed at $69.26 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)