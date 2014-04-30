Endo agrees to $830 mln settlement over vaginal-mesh cases

| April 30
April 30 Endo International Plc said
Wednesday it has agreed to pay $830 million to resolve about
20,000 legal claims from women who say they were injured by
transvaginal mesh devices.
The company said in a statement that the agreement will
resolve what it called a substantial majority of the mesh
litigation brought against its American Medical Systems
subsidiary. Endo did not admit liability or fault.
Endo is among several major medical-device manufacturers
that have been hit with tens of thousands of lawsuits over the
mesh devices, which are used to treat pelvic organ prolapse and
stress urinary incontinence. Women have alleged they suffered
pain during sex, bleeding and other complications from the
devices.
The Endo agreement in principle is still subject to several
conditions, including confirmation of medical records for
plaintiffs, the company said. Endo said it had previously set
aside $520 million to cover all legal claims arising from the
mesh devices.
Endo said it will incur a pretax, non-cash charge of $625
million in the first quarter to help cover the costs of the
settlement, according to the statement.
A lawyer representing some of the plaintiffs, Joe Rice of
Motley Rice, said the settlement would be implemented over the
next year. In a statement, he called the settlement a result of
"adversarial but respectful and professional negotiation on the
part of all the parties."
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Bernard Orr)