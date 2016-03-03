Endo to flag Opana ER painkiller's risks, under NY settlement

| NEW YORK, March 3
NEW YORK, March 3 Endo International Plc
agreed to stop marketing its Opana ER painkiller pill
as crush-resistant, and stop downplaying the risks of addiction
associated with the narcotic, under a settlement with New York
state announced on Thursday.
The company will also pay a $200,000 penalty.
State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Endo's own
studies found that the pill could be crushed, but that the
company's misleading marketing provided a false sense of
security to doctors and patients, and might have boosted sales.
He also said Endo improperly directed sales representatives
to understate the addiction risks associated with Opana ER.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has
characterized opioid overdoses as an epidemic.
It said opioids in 2014 were involved in 28,647 deaths, or
61 percent of all drug overdose deaths, in the United States,
and that the rate of opioid overdoses has tripled since 2000.
Schneiderman said the use of prescription opioids to manage
chronic, non-cancerous pain rose tenfold nationwide over the
last 20 years.
Endo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on
Thursday's settlement.
The company is based in Dublin, Ireland, and has U.S.
offices in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
On Monday, Endo said it faces other regulatory probes and
lawsuits into its opioid sales and marketing practices.
It reported $175.8 million of net sales from Opana ER for
2015, accounting for more than 5 percent of total revenue.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)