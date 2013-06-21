Endo Health offers $54.5 mln to settle some vaginal mesh cases

| NEW YORK, June 21
NEW YORK, June 21 A unit of Endo Pharmaceuticals
Inc said it has agreed to pay $54.5 million to settle
some of the thousands of lawsuits in North America that it is
facing over injury claims stemming from the use of transvaginal
surgical mesh products.
Endo unit American Medical Systems Inc announced the
settlement in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Thursday. The company did not disclose
how many cases would be resolved by the agreement, in which the
company did not admit any liability or fault.
AMS estimated its potential liability as of March 31 from
all current and future vaginal mesh cases to be at least $160
million, according to another SEC filing. Settlement details
were not disclosed.
AMS is one of several companies facing thousands of lawsuits
over transvaginal mesh devices in U.S. state and federal courts,
as well as Canada. The devices are designed to treat pelvic
organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence.
Market data submitted to the FDA showed that in 2010,
approximately 300,000 women underwent surgery for pelvic organ
prolapse, and roughly one in three of those used mesh. That same
year, about 260,000 women underwent surgery for stress urinary
incontinence, 80 percent of which involved transvaginal mesh.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuits have alleged a variety of
injuries stemming from the devices, including chronic pain and
incontinence.
In 2008, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified
transvaginal mesh manufacturers about reports of potential
complications stemming from the devices. In 2012, the agency
ordered AMS and other transvaginal device makers to conduct
post-market safety studies and monitor the rate at which adverse
events were reported.
AMS said it has been hit with thousands of lawsuits since
2008 and expects the number to climb, according to a regulatory
filing from May. As of April 26, there were approximately 7,700
mesh cases pending against AMS, Endo and certain subsidiaries,
an SEC filing said.
A spokesman for Endo did not immediately return a request
for comment Friday.
Shares in Endo were down .32 percent or 12 cents to $37.38
in late afternoon trade.