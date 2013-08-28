UPDATE 1-Endo Health to buy private generic drugs firm for $225 mln

Aug 28 Specialty pharmaceutical company Endo
Health Solutions Inc said it would buy privately-held
Boca Pharmacal for $225 million to boost its generics business,
as two of its biggest drugs are set to lose patent protection.
Endo, which makes branded and generic drugs, has been trying
to shed non-core assets and boost profit through acquisitions as
its top seller, the Lidoderm pain-relieving patch, could face
generic competition from September.
Its painkiller, Opana ER, is also vulnerable to competition
from cheaper copies after its petition to block copies of the
drug was turned down by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Coral Springs, Florida-based Boca is a specialty generics
company that focuses on niche areas, including controlled
substances, semi-solid drugs and solutions -- areas that Endo
said were an 'ideal fit' for its own generic business,
Qualitest.
This is the second deal in the U.S. generic drugs sector in
as many days. On Tuesday, Akorn Inc said it would buy
Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co Inc for $640 million to expand its
eye drug portfolio.
Big generic drugmakers are consolidating aggressively to
gain scale and lower costs as a wave of copycat drugs is set to
hit the market as top selling drugs globally lose their patent
protection.
Smaller generic players, who cannot compete with the giants
on scale, are trying to find specialized niches that can help
them command better prices.
Boca, which works on hard-to-find generics, and Hi-Tech,
which specializes in difficult-to-manufacture liquid and
semi-solid drug forms, offer just such a price advantage.
Endo expects the deal to immediately add to its adjusted
earnings and will use cash in hand to finance the deal.
Boca's earnings before income tax, depreciation and
amortization in 2013 is expected to be about $50 million.
The deal is expected to close this year, pending regulatory
requirements.
Shares of the company rose 28 cents to $39.46 in early trade
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.