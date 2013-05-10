版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 11日 星期六

BRIEF-Endo Health down 2.8 percent in extended trade

NEW YORK May 10 Endo Health Solutions Inc : * Down 2.8 percent to $34 in extended trade after FDA decision on generic versions of Endo's Opana ER
