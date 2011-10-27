UPDATE 1-Endo Pharmaceuticals Q3 results beat Street

* Q3 adj EPS $1.25 vs est $1.18

* Q3 rev jumps 71 pct to $759.1 mln

* Reaffirms 2011 outlook

Oct 27 Endo Pharmaceuticals Holding Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations, boosted by strong sales across its segments, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

For the third quarter, the company reported a net income of $40.6 million, or 34 cents a share, compared with $54.2 million, or 46 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned $1.25 a share.

Total revenue surged 71 percent to $759.1 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.18 a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $747.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook of $4.55-$4.65 per share, and revenue of $2.72-$2.80 billion. Analysts are expecting a profit of $4.58 a share, excluding items, on revenue of $2.73 billion.

Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania-based Endo's shares closed at $30.10 Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)