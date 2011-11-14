UPDATE 1-Endo stops development of implant to treat abnormal growth

BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma, Intelgenx sign ageement to develop and commercialize a dronabinol XL tablet
* Tetra Bio-Pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a term sheet for the development and commercialization of a dronabinol XL tablet
(Follows alerts)
Nov 14 Endo Pharmaceuticals Holding Inc said it discontinued development of its experimental implant to treat abnormal growth of hands and feet caused by an overproduction of growth hormone.
In February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had asked Endo to conduct additional animal studies, including a carcinogenicity study, before submitting a marketing application for its octreotide implant.
Octreotide is a drug that inhibits the secretion of growth hormone.
Endo was testing the implant in a late-stage trial as a treatment for acromegaly -- a condition caused by excessive production of growth hormone.
Earlier this year, Endo stopped development of its octreotide implant for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome, a group of symptoms associated with a slow-growing type of tumor.
Endo shares closed at $33.01 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Tetra Bio-Pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a term sheet for the development and commercialization of a dronabinol XL tablet
Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co forecast a drop in full-year adjusted profit, hurt by higher costs for refranchising its bottling operations in North America.
* Perpetual increases proved plus probable reserves value by 12 pct and announces partial repayment and extension of financing arrangement