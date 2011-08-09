UPDATE 1-Endo Pharma Q2 profit narrowly misses Street, ups FY11 view

* Q2 adj EPS $1.05 vs est $1.06
* Q2 rev up 53 pct to $607.6 mln
* Ups 2011 adj EPS view to $4.55-$4.65
* Ups 2011 rev view to $2.72-$2.8 bln
(Follows alerts)
Aug 9 Endo Pharmaceuticals Holding Inc ,
which narrowly missed analysts' estimates for second-quarter
profit, raised its full-year outlook on expansion in its device
and services business segment.
The company now sees 2011 adjusted earnings of $4.55-$4.65
per share compared with its earlier forecast of $4.20-$4.30 a
share.
It expects sales of $2.72-$2.8 billion compared with its
prior forecast of $2.35-$2.45 billion.
Analysts, on average, are expecting adjusted earnings of
$4.46 a share on revenue of $2.64 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
In June, Endo completed its $2.9 billion acquisition of
American Medical Systems Inc that boosted the devices and
services business portfolio of its urology segment.
Second-quarter net income was $54.6 million, or 44 cents a
share, compared with $51.5 million, or 44 cents a share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, it earned $1.05 a share, missing analysts'
estimates of $1.06 as operating costs increased.
Revenue rose 53 percent to $607.6 million. Analysts were
expecting revenue of $596.3 million.
Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania-based Endo's shares closed at
$31.58 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)