Sompo Japan to buy Endurance Specialty for about $6.5 bln - Nikkei

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc, a unit of Sompo Holdings Inc, has firmed up plans to acquire U.S. casualty insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.
The deal, which could be valued at about $6.5 billion, will be announced as soon as Wednesday, the Nikkei said. [s.nikkei.com/1W2QpaG ]
Sompo Japan will buy all of Endurance's outstanding shares without a tender offer, a move that is legal in Bermuda, the Nikkei said.
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance and Endurance Specialty Holdings were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.