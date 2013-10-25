Internet domain provider Endurance Intl shares fall in debut

Oct 25 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc fell more than 8 percent in their debut, valuing the provider of internet domain names and cloud-based services at about $1.41 billion.

Endurance raised about $253.2 million after its IPO was priced at $12 per share, below the expected price range of $14-$16. The company sold 21.1 million shares in the offering.

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC will own half of the company after the IPO, while funds backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc will have a 16 percent stake, according to the company's IPO filing. ()

The company shares were down 4 percent at $11.52 in morning trade on Friday on the Nasdaq.