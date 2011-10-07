UPDATE 1-Endurance expects Q3 catastrophe losses of $57 mln

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal
* Also expects losses of $41 mln related to reinsurances
* To record $21 mln related to Hurricane Irene (Follows Alerts)
Oct 7 Property and casualty insurance and reinsurance provider Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd said initial estimates of its third-quarter catastrophe losses totalled $57 million from various natural disasters during the quarter.
The Bermuda-based company also expects to record $41 million of estimated losses related to aggregate catastrophe reinsurances of insurance companies in the Midwest.
Endurance expects $26 million of losses related to the July Danish flood, $21 million related to Hurricane Irene and $11 million related to the September Texas brushfires in the third quarter, it said in a statement.
Insurers Tower Group Inc and Assurant Inc had earlier announced catastrophe losses for the quarter.
Endurance Specialty shares were down 1 percent at $34.48 in early morning trade on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
