2011年 11月 3日

UPDATE 1-Enduro Royalty Trust prices IPO below range

Nov 2 Oil and gas developer Enduro Royalty Trust priced its initial public offering of 13.2 million trust units at $22 per unit -- below its expected price range.

The offering raised $290.4 million in proceeds. Enduro had planned to sell the trust units at $23-$25 apiece.

Austin, Texas-based Enduro, which postponed its IPO earlier this year, had originally filed to raise up to $375 million in May.

Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Goldman, Sachs & Co, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities were joint book-running managers of the IPO.

Enduro's trust units are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "NDRO." (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

