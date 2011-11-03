UPDATE 2-Enduro Royalty Trust prices IPO below range

* Sold 13.2 mln trust units at $22 each in IPO

Nov 2 Oil and gas developer Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO.N) priced its initial public offering of 13.2 million trust units at $22 per unit -- below its expected price range.

The offering raised $290.4 million in proceeds. Enduro Royalty had planned to sell the trust units at $23 to $25 apiece.

Austin, Texas-based Enduro Royalty, which postponed its IPO earlier this year, had originally filed to raise up to $375 million in May.

Enduro Royalty's offering comes at a time when the U.S. IPO market is just beginning to show signs of recovery after a two-month-long drought.

Enduro Royalty's trust units are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "NDRO."

Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Goldman, Sachs & Co, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities were joint book-running managers of the IPO.

Enduro Royalty gets 80 percent of the net profit from oil and natural gas produced by Enduro Resource Partners' properties in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico.

Enduro Royalty is a trust formed by privately held Enduro Resource Partners. As of Dec. 31, 2010, Enduro Sponsor held interests in about 919 net producing wells, and had proved reserves of about 31.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Enduro Sponsor plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to buy more trust units, repay debt, and acquire additional oil and natural gas properties. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon, Gary Hill)