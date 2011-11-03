UPDATE 3-Enduro Royalty falls in market debut

(Adds details, share closing price)

By Sharanya Hrishikesh

Nov 3 Enduro Royalty Trust's units fell more than 3 percent in their market debut, even after the oil and gas developer cut its price range twice.

The Austin, Texas-based company had priced its initial public offering of 13.2 million trust units at $22 each, less than their expected price range of $23 to $25 apiece.

The company had originally filed to raise up to $375 million in May but had postponed its IPO in August citing market conditions.

"I think Enduro Royalty does not have the investment appeal of a regular master limited partnership, and the stock did have two reductions in price, ultimately coming at $22. Evidently it hadn't been cut enough to get the deal done," IPOfinancial.com President David Menlow said.

Many U.S. IPOs have been postponed recently, as backers feel the markets are too volatile to take a risk with their stock, but in recent weeks the U.S. IPO market has begun to see signs of a potential recovery.

The next big trading debut the IPO market is waiting for is that of the largest daily deal company Groupon Inc, which is expected to price its shares later on Thursday.

While market watchers are waiting to see what impact the highly anticipated Groupon launch will have on the IPO market, IPOfinancial.com's David Menlow did not think this had an impact on Enduro Royalty's poor debut.

Some analysts, however, felt that even pushing back its market debut and price cuts did not help Enduro shares.

"I think the underwriters should have gone to the issuer and said we need to bring this stock in at $21 to hold it together", Menlow added.

IPOdesktop.com analyst Francis Gaskins said Enduro Royalty, which is a trust formed by privately held Enduro Resource Partners, was also hurt by not having committed backers.

"The rate Enduro wanted to pay was not competitive enough-not high enough for a limited partnership with a weak partner."

"Even limited partnerships that have good partners and are priced right will be taken by IPO markets, like say, Rentech Nitrogen Partners. In Enduro's case, it is a kind of an arbitrage where the owners are people from the industry that bought properties, then are recycling those to sell to the public. They don't have a long term stake in it."

The 13.2 million shares sold in the IPO represent about 40 percent in the trust, according to a regulatory filing.

Underwriters to the offering included Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co, RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities.

Enduro Royalty units closed at $21.26 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; additional reporting by Brenton Cordeiro, Editing by Viraj Nair, Gopakumar Warrier, Supriya Kurane)