Enel wrote to Italy regulator over broadband role

MILAN May 11 Italy's biggest utility Enel
has written to the Italian communications regulator
over a possible role in developing a national ultrafast
broadband network, a move that could put pressure on phone group
Telecom Italia.
Enel, which is controlled by the Italian government, wrote a
letter to the regulator on April 14 saying its domestic network
could be used to help roll out fiber optic cables more cheaply.
"Enel believes it can help develop a key infrastructure for
the future of the country," Enel's head of Italy Carlo Tamburi
said in the letter to AGCOM, which Reuters saw on Monday.
Enel said its contribution would be done "in a synergic way
with what the telecoms operators have done and planned" bringing
clear benefits to industrial and low urbanised areas.
