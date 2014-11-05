Enel to place initial 17 pct of Endesa, could be raised to 22 pct

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
MILAN Nov 5 Italian utility Enel said on Wednesday it would place on the market an initial 17 percent stake in Endesa, that could be raised to a maximum 22 percent as it seeks to increase the Spanish unit's free float and cut its own debt.
Enel, which owns 92 percent of Madrid-based Endesa, said the offer may include a greenshoe option, under which the joint global coordinators may acquire up to a maximum of 15 percent of the number of shares to be placed.
The placement is expected to consist of a public offering of shares in Spain to retail investors and an offering of shares to Spanish and international institutional investors, it added.
Banco Santander, BBVA, Credit Suisse , and JP Morgan will handle the deal as joint global coordinators.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)
