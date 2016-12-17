Chile's Enel sells stake in gas company for $180 million

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO Dec 17 Enel Generacion Chile SA has agreed to sell its 42.5 percent stake in pipeline operator Electrogas for $180 million, the utility said in a letter to the local securities regulator.
The sale, part of a plan to sell assets, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017 and to generate a net profit of $123 million. The company did not name a buyer.
Enel Generacion, which owns and operates more than 100 electricity generation facilities in Chile, has partnerships with local generator Colbun SA and state oil company ENAP. (Reporting by Fabian Andres; writing by Luc Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.