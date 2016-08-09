CORRECTED-Italy's Enel to accelerate hydroelectric projects in Brazil

(Corrects word in first paragraph to operations instead of construction)

SAO PAULO Aug 9 Enel Green Power, controlled by Italy's Enel, plans to accelerate by one year the beginning of operations at three hydroelectric projects requiring investments of 1 billion reais ($316 million) in Brazil's Mato Grosso state, the company told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Bernard Orr ansd Steve Orlofsky)