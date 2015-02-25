UPDATE 2-Italy selling 5.7 pct of Enel to raise more than 2 bln euros

(Adds source on timing, price discount)

By Francesca Landini and Giselda Vagnoni

ROME/MILAN Feb 25 The Italian government started selling a 5.74 percent stake in state-controlled utility Enel on Wednesday in a deal that could earn it around 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

The sale is the first in a raft of planned privatisations to reduce its 2 trillion-euro debt pile that will bring cash directly into the state's coffers. So far, Italy has publicly listed state broadcaster Rai's network unit Rai Way and shipbuilder Fincantieri.

The treasury said on Wednesday it had launched an accelerated bookbuilding process to sell the Enel stake through a consortium of Italian and foreign banks.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca and UniCredit were offering the shares to Italian and foreign institutional investors, the treasury said in a statement.

"The stock did pretty well on the market in the last few days so the treasury decided to sell it before the blackout period ahead of Enel's results," a financial source said.

Italy's biggest utility is due to publish results on March 18 and a placement was not possible in the two weeks before earnings.

Three financial sources told Reuters that the price guidance for the placement was around 4 euros a share, representing a discount of around 1.2 percent on Wednesday's Enel closing price. The stock touched on Wednesday its high since October 2014 to end at 4.048 euros.

A final price for the transaction will be announced on Thursday morning before the market opens.

The Treasury, which owns 31 percent of Enel, said last year it wanted to sell up to 6 percent of the utility by the end of 2014, but had to postpone the sale because of choppy financial markets.

Earlier this month, sources told Reuters the sale could be completed by the end of March. A successful sale of a stake in Enel would pave the way to the privatisation of state-owned Italian post office, which is due to take place in the second half of this year, one source said.

Brokerage house Equita and law firm Clifford Chance advised the Treasury on the deal. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Additional reporting by Paolo Biondi in Rome; Editing by Andrew Roche, Toni Reinhold)