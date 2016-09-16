Enel signs $500 mln tax equity deal for U.S. wind project

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) -
* The U.S. renewable unit of Italy's biggest utility Enel has signed a tax equity agreement with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and MetLife for a 400 MW U.S. wind project
* Under the deal the investors will pay about $500 million to the wind farm's owner Cimarron Bend Wind Holdings in exchange for all "Class B" Membership interests in the project, which give them fiscal benefits
* Enel Green Power North America will keep all "Class A" interests giving it management control of the project
* The Cimarron Bend wind farm is due to start operations in 2017 and will require an investment of about $610 million
* Cimarron Bend will generate around 1.8 terawatt-hours of power per year when operational (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Alexander Smith)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.