Enel Green Power starts wind park in U.S.

MILAN, July 2 Italy's biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power said on Monday it had started operations at a new wind farm in the U.S. as it presses ahead with plans to grow its footprint in the North American market.

Enel GP, controlled by Italian utility Enel, is focused on countries that have clear regulatory frameworks and plentiful renewable resources such as solar and wind power.

The new wind farm located in the state of Oklahoma has an installed capacity of around 150 megawatts. When fully operative it will produce more than 600 million kilowatt hours per year.

Enel GP, a leader in the North American renewable energy sector, is one of Europe's biggest renewable energy operators with an installed capacity of more than 7,100 megawatts.

It has previously said it is planning to spend less in its core markets Italy and Spain because of stagnating power demand and unclear regulatory frameworks.