UPDATE 1-Enel Green Power to invest $250 mln in U.S. wind farm

MILAN, Nov 21 Italy's biggest renewable energy
company, Enel Green Power, has started work on a new
wind farm in the United States as it focuses on markets outside
Europe to boost growth.
The company, controlled by Italian utility Enel,
said in a statement on Thursday that it would invest $250
million to build the Origin wind power plant in Oklahoma.
The plant will have an installed capacity of 150 megawatts
and be able to generate up to around 650 gigawatt-hours of power
per year.
Enel Green Power, which is placing more attention on wind
power generation than hydro and solar, is keen to develop
business in the United States because of the abundance of
resources and a favourable regulatory framework.
The Origin plant will be able to qualify for tax incentives
offered by U.S. regulations, it said.
Enel Green Power is committed to diversifying its
geographical footprint and technologies to help spread risk.
It has said in the past it is planning to spend less in its
core markets of Italy and Spain because of stagnating power
demand and unclear regulatory frameworks.
The United States is expected to account for around 17
percent of Enel Green Power's overall power generation in 2017,
from 15 percent in 2012. The company currently has 1,265 MW of
installed wind capacity in North America.