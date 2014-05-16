Japan's Eneos Globe raises U.S. propane buy to 3 mln T

BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
TOKYO May 16 Japan's Eneos Globe Corp said on Friday it raised its propane purchase from U.S. pipeline operator Enterprise Product Partners by 800,000 tonnes to a total of 3 million tonnes as part of its goals to diversify supplies and reduce reliance on the Middle East.
Japanese firms have been increasing purchases of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the United States, with an aim to procure stable supplies more cost effectively. U.S. LPG has been generally cheaper than Middle Eastern rivals, which are linked to Saudi Aramco's contract prices.
Eneos said it plans to buy 200,000 tonnes of propane this year and more than 300,000 tonnes for unspecified number of years from 2015, boosting reliance on North American LPG to roughly 20 percent of its annual purchase of propane and butane of around 3 million tonnes.
The prices are linked to spot propane prices at the key Gulf Coast hub at Mont Belvieu in Texas, a company official said.
Japan's Astomos Energy last month announced it raised its LPG purchase from Enterprise Product Partners by 2 million tonnes to a total of 5 million tonnes from 2014 to 2021. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MELBOURNE, April 18 South32 Ltd on Tuesday killed a $200 million deal to buy Peabody Energy's Metropolitan coal mine in Australia after running into competition concerns about supply of coal to local steel makers.
April 17 SharkNinja Operating LLC, the privately held U.S. manufacturer of Ninja blenders and Shark vacuum cleaners, is exploring a sale that it hopes will value it at more than $1.5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.