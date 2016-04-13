Energy XXI to file for bankruptcy as soon as Thursday-Bloomberg

April 13 Oil and natural gas producer Energy XXI
Ltd will prepare for bankruptcy protection as soon as a
grace period for missed interest payments expires on Thursday,
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of
the matter.
The Houston-based company previously missed two interest
payments on a total of $1.6 billion of debt on March 15,
Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1Vq2VB4)
Energy XXI could not be immediately reached for comment.
The company had said on March 9 that it might seek Chapter
11 bankruptcy protection if oil prices remained low and it
failed to refinance its debt.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)