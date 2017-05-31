Hedge fund Corvex urges Energen to consider selling itself

May 31 Hedge fund Corvex Management LP, run by
activist investor Keith Meister, reported a 5.5 percent stake in
Energen Corp and called on the oil and gas producer to
consider selling itself or merging with another company.
Energen's shares were up 3.1 percent at $57.38 in early
trading.
Corvex urged Energen to consider ways to maximize
shareholder value, "including a review of the potential value
delivered to shareholders through a change of control
transaction given the recent wave of acquisitions in the Permian
Basin."
The Permian Basin of West Texas, the largest U.S. oil patch,
has become a hotbed of M&A activity in the energy industry as a
recovery in oil prices spurs firms to make strategic
investments.
The hedge fund, which called Energen's shares "undervalued",
has held discussions with the company, according to a regulatory
filing on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2qFNiaW)
Up to Tuesday's close of $55.62, Energen's shares had gained
about 17 percent over the past year, valuing the company at
about $5.5 billion. The S&P 500 Oil & Gas Exploration &
Production index has gained about 24 percent over
the same period.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)