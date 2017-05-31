UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Corvex urges Energen to consider sale

(Adds details, background)
By Michael Flaherty and David French
May 31 Hedge fund Corvex Management LP on
Wednesday reported a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp
and called for the possible sale of the oil and gas producer.
Energen's shares were up 3.1 percent at $57.38 in morning
trading, giving it a market value of around $5.3 billion. The
Birmingham, Alabama-based company has a large concentration of
its assets in the Permian Basin.
The Permian Basin of West Texas, the largest U.S. oil patch,
has become a hotbed of M&A activity in the energy industry as a
recovery in oil prices spurs firms to make strategic
investments.
Oil industry deals this year have centered on securing
acreage in the Permian Basin due to its low production costs,
key at a time when oil prices have recovered to around $50 per
barrel, up from around $35 per barrel in early 2016.
The hedge fund, which called Energen's shares "undervalued",
has held discussions with the company, according to a regulatory
filing on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2qFNiaW) Corvex, a $5.5
billion hedge fund run by Carl Icahn protege Keith Meister, is
urging the company to put itself up for sale.
"This flows from an opinion that EGN has strong assets that
are underappreciated by the market because of operational
missteps," said Don Bilson, head of event-driven research at
Gordon Haskett.
When asked during a conference call last week about the
company's shareholder base, Energen CEO Jim McManus said he
expects the company to have a break-out year.
"So I think it's all about execution right now," he said on
the first-quarter conference call. Corvex, in its quarterly
filing of stock holdings earlier this month, disclosed a small
Energen stake purchased in the first quarter. Hedge funds
Elliott Management LP and Highfields also disclosed they
purchased Energen shares in the first quarter.
Up to Tuesday's close of $55.62, Energen's shares had gained
about 17 percent over the past year, valuing the company at
about $5.5 billion. The S&P 500 Oil & Gas Exploration &
Production index has gained about 24 percent over
the same period.
(Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Yashaswini
Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Paul Simao)