Energen to sell natural gas utility business to Laclede Group

April 7 Oil and gas company Energen Corp said it would sell its natural gas utility business Alabama Gas Corp to Laclede Group Inc for $1.28 billion in cash to focus on exploration and production.

The deal also includes about $320 million of debt, Energen said. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
