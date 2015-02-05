版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 5日 星期四 13:51 BJT

BRIEF-Energiedienst Holding says Stefan Weber to be proposed to board of directors

Feb 5 Energiedienst Holding AG :

* Says Stefan Weber to be proposed as a new member of the board of directors

* Says Wolfgang Bruder will not run again at the 107th general meeting on March 27 to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
