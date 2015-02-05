BRIEF-Energiedienst Holding says Stefan Weber to be proposed to board of directors

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 5 Energiedienst Holding AG :
* Says Stefan Weber to be proposed as a new member of the board of directors
* Says Wolfgang Bruder will not run again at the 107th general meeting on March 27 to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle