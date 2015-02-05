版本:
BRIEF-Energiedienst Holding FY 2014 net profit down to 56 mln euros from 79 mln euros

Feb 5 Energiedienst Holding AG :

* Says board of directors proposes to the annual general meeting an unchanged dividend of 1.50 Swiss francs per share for FY 2014

* Says FY 2014 EBIT decreased by around 22 million euros ($24.95 million) to 69.5 million euros

* Net profit fell from 79 million euros in 2013 to 56 million euros in FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
