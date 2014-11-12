CORRECTED-Energizer quarterly profit falls 19 percent

(Corrects earnings per share in second paragraph to $1.36 from $1.31)

Nov 12 Energizer Holdings Inc, the maker of Energizer and Eveready batteries, reported a nearly 19 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by restructuring and spinoff costs.

The company's net income fell to $85.2 million, or $1.36 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $105.1 million, or $1.66 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.1 percent to $1.14 billion helped by sales of feminine care brands such as Carefree and Stayfree.

Energizer, which also makes personal care brands such as Schick razors, is spinning off its struggling household products business, which includes the battery brands. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)