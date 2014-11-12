UPDATE 1-Energizer expects full-year organic sales to be flat

(Adds details, background, shares; compares with estimates)

Nov 12 Energizer Holdings Inc, in the process of spinning off its struggling household products business, said it expects no organic sales growth due to falling demand for its Energizer and Eveready batteries.

Energizer shares rose as much as 2.3 percent to a record $127.47 in early morning trading, after the company reported a better-than-expected profit and sales for the fourth quarter ending Sept. 30.

The company said it expects organic sales in its household products business, which houses its battery brands, to decline by a low-single digit percentage in nine months through June next.

Energizer plans to separate the business from its personal care brands such as Schick razors by July.

Sales at the household products business have been falling for more than a year after Wal-Mart Stores Inc's warehouse chain Sam's Club and discount store chain Family Dollar Stores Inc ended contracts.

Disposable battery sales have been slowing in developed markets due to the adoption of products using electricity, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Jason Gere told Reuters last month.

Demand for more expensive, rechargeable lithium batteries has been weak due to lower disposable incomes.

Procter & Gamble Co too plans to sell its Duracell battery business.

Energizer's household products business contributed about 41 percent to total sales in the year ended Sept. 30, down from 70 percent eight years ago.

Sales in the business increased 2.8 percent to $486.7 million in the fourth quarter. Personal care products sales jumped 10.5 percent to $654.7 million.

Total revenue increased 7.1 percent to $1.14 billion, helped by sales of feminine care brands such as Carefree and Stayfree, but rose only 1.5 percent on an organic basis.

Net income fell nearly 19 percent to $85.2 million, or $1.36 per share, hurt by restructuring and spinoff costs.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.87 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Energizer shares were up nearly 1 percent at $125.94 on the New York Stock Exchange in morning trading on Wednesday.