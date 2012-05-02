Energizer sets dividend, profit tops expectations

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Energizer Holdings Inc warned on Wednesday that this quarter's profit would fall as it promotes new products and raises battery prices. The company also said it would start paying a dividend.
The maker of Energizer and Eveready batteries and Schick razors posted a higher profit for the second quarter ended on March 31 as restructuring efforts and new products helped it offset some higher commodity costs. It named former Clorox Co Chief Financial Officer Daniel Heinrich to its board.
Energizer expects to start paying a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share in the fourth quarter, which ends in September. Also, its board approved the repurchase of up to 10 million common shares.
It earned $77.9 million, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter, up from $39.1 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Energizer earned $1.22 per share, beating the analysts' average forecast of $1.08, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 6.4 percent to $1.1 billion.
Energizer said it still expected to earn $6.00 to $6.20 per share in fiscal 2012. Third-quarter earnings per share should fall from a year earlier due to promotional spending and because some retailers stocked up on batteries in the second fiscal quarter ahead of a U.S. price increase.
Analysts on average expect Energizer to earn $1.54 per share this quarter and $6.10 this year.
