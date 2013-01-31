Energizer profit falls, sales helped by Superstorm Sandy

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Energizer Holdings Inc posted a lower quarterly profit on Thursday, as its businesses continue to come under pressure, though battery sales got a boost when Superstorm Sandy led people to stock up.
Energizer said it earned $129.8 million, or $2.07 per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $143.8 million, or $2.15 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, profit rose to $2.20 per share from $2.05 per share.
Sales declined to nearly $1.193 billion from $1.198 billion.
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.