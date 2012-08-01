UPDATE 2-Energizer profit misses, reviewing operations

* Q3 EPS ex-items $1.18 misses analysts' view $1.32
* Conducting a business review, maintains FY EPS forecast
* Shares fall more than 9 percent
By Jessica Wohl
Aug 1 Energizer Holdings Inc said it
would review its operations as it faces a tough environment for
sales growth, apparent in the quarterly results it issued on
Wednesday, as it lost shelf space for batteries at Walmart
stores and faced stepped up competition from Gillette in the
razor aisle.
Shares in the maker of Energizer batteries and Schick
razors, whose profit and sales fell short of Wall Street's
expectations, were down 9.3 percent at $70.56 after falling as
low as $69.88.
Energizer already restructured part of its business and now
must do more, Chief Executive Ward Klein said in a statement.
SunTrust analyst Bill Chappell said that Energizer lost
share at Walmart stores to Rayovac battery-maker Spectrum Brands
Holdings Inc earlier this year.
Chappell said that he was "somewhat surprised" that
Energizer cited the issue at Wal-Mart Stores Inc as it
occurred back in January "and was not expected to have a major
impact on the company's outlook."
The company said in a statement that net sales fell 8.9
percent from a year ago. Among the reasons it gave for the
decline was the negative impact on shipments and market share in
the U.S. due to the loss of space and display activities
primarily at a key customer.
It did not say name the customer in its statement, but in a
conference call Energizer mentioned a "short-term issue with
Wal-Mart". Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, is by far
Energizer's biggest customer, accounting for 20 percent of its
total annual sales.
At the same time, Energizer felt pressure in razors from
market leader Procter & Gamble Co's huge Gillette
business. P&G is set to report its results on Friday.
Energizer has seen an "extraordinary change" in the razor
and blade category, especially during the last four weeks, with
its rival issuing more coupons and doing more promotions,
primarily in the United States, Klein said during the call.
Energizer plans to focus on products such as its Hydro razor
rather than try to battle Gillette with more advertising
spending. In fact, Energizer said it plans to reduce advertising
and promotional spending during the current quarter.
Along with the recent pressure in its key battery and razor
businesses, Energizer continues to face issues such as the
decline of the battery category, weak economic conditions in
Europe and slowing economic growth in the United States and
Asia.
Energizer said it would give an update on its review of its
operating model when it reports earnings for the current quarter
in November.
The wide review includes operating divisions and corporate
functions, as Energizer looks at everything from procurement to
manufacturing and selling, general and administrative costs,
Klein said.
BY THE NUMBERS
Energizer stood by its earlier fiscal 2012 forecast of
earnings per share of $6.00 to $6.20. Analysts, on average,
expected it to earn $6.07 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fiscal third-quarter net income rose to $70.2 million, or
$1.06 per share, from $65.9 million, or 94 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding special items, Energizer earned $1.18 per share.
Analysts on average forecast $1.32 a share.
Analysts said the results were helped by a much lower tax
rate of about 21 percent. For the year, Energizer forecast a tax
rate of around 30 percent to 30.5 percent.
Sales fell to $1.12 billion, missing analysts' average
forecast of $1.22 billion. Some retailers stocked up on
Energizer batteries in the second fiscal quarter, ahead of a
U.S. price increase, putting pressure on third-quarter sales.