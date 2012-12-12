版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三

BRIEF-Energizer says in presentation slides to launch edge brand razor in 2013

CHICAGO Dec 12 Energizer Holdings Inc : * Says in presentation slides to launch edge brand razor in 2013 * Says in presentation slides sees 2013 adjusted EPS $6.75-$7.00 * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S FY 2013 earnings per share view $6.82

