Energizer Holdings profit rises 8 percent

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Energizer Holdings Inc, maker of Energizer batteries and Wilkinson Sword and Schick razor blades, posted an 8 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts.
Net earnings rose to $84.9 million, or $1.35 per share, in the second quarter from $77.9 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier. Sales fell marginally to $1.1 billion.
Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 9 percent to $209.9 million.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict