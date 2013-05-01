版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 19:54 BJT

Energizer Holdings profit rises 8 percent

May 1 Energizer Holdings Inc, maker of Energizer batteries and Wilkinson Sword and Schick razor blades, posted an 8 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts.

Net earnings rose to $84.9 million, or $1.35 per share, in the second quarter from $77.9 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier. Sales fell marginally to $1.1 billion.

Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 9 percent to $209.9 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐