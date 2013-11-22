版本:
BRIEF-Energizer Resources announces private placement subscription receipt financing

Nov 21 Energizer Resources Inc : * Announces private placement subscription receipt financing * Brokered private placement of securities to raise gross proceeds of up to C$8 million through sale of subscription receipts * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
