DEALTALK-Activism in energy sector creates obstacles for M&A

By Michael Erman
NEW YORK Aug 29 When hedge fund TPG-Axon
launched its activist campaign at U.S. oil and gas company
SandRidge Energy Inc last year, the activist investor
laid out hopes that the company could explore a sale.
But an outright sale of the company has not happened.
Paradoxically, that is at least in part because of a surge in
activism in the energy sector this year, bankers and analysts
said.
According to Thomson Reuters data, there have been 13
activist situations involving publicly traded energy companies
in the first eight months of 2013 alone. That is the same number
of activist campaigns launched against energy companies for the
period spanning 2003 to 2007.
Activist investors have pushed oil and gas companies to
simplify their structure, by selling or spinning off non-core
businesses. That has made executives and boards less willing to
consider large corporate deals, which would defuse that focus
and make them targets for activist investors, bankers said.
"The kinds of deals that would cause activists to be
concerned aren't being done today," said Citigroup's
global head of energy investment banking Stephen Trauber.
Trauber said energy companies are currently unlikely to buy a
diverse company without plans in place to exit some of the new
businesses.
Deals in the energy space are down 34 percent in 2013,
compared with the same period last year, Thomson Reuters data
shows.
Low natural gas prices and their effect on land values have
played a big role in keeping the energy sector's deal flow
subdued, but so has management's worry that empire-building
would attract activists.
"The market likes simpler stories and is not valuing
integrated or diverse companies as well," said Deutsche Bank's
head of energy mergers and acquisitions for the Americas Gregory
Sommer. "The market has rewarded those companies that have
separated assets. Activists get that. In some respects,
activists have picked up on that and forced changes."
BREAKUPS, NOT TAKEOVERS
Activist investors have in recent years successfully prodded
large companies like Hess Energy, Chesapeake Energy
and Oil States International into selling off
assets or considering spin-offs.
Other companies like ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil
Corp have split off large refining businesses without
the intervention of activists.
Activism "clearly has gotten the attention of all of the
CEOs and boards of directors," said Citigroup's Trauber. "We
spend a lot of time talking about it with our clients,
particularly if their stocks have underperformed compared with
their peers."
Energy companies have been less willing to take risks as a
result of the rise in shareholder activism, particularly in
their investments in assets that are not already producing oil
and gas, according to Phil Weiss, chief investment analyst at
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors.
Weiss believes it has made some companies too focused on
short term results, to the detriment of long-term shareholders.
"If you have an E&P business, you have to find new reserves.
If you're not doing that, maybe right now you look OK, but
eventually that could be a problem," he said.
Investment bankers said the focus of activist investors on
the energy industry would likely continue for some time to come.
"Even if you're the best performer over some period of time,
you still have to be concerned about activism," said Deutsche
Bank's Sommer. "Everybody is aware that nobody is immune."