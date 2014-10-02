版本:
Alaska platform catches fire, natural gas well shut in

HOUSTON Oct 2 A natural gas platform off the coast of Alaska caught fire on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of four workers and the shut in of its only well, the U.S. Coast Guard and local media said.

Petty Officer Shawn Eggert said two aircraft and two vessels were being used to help secure the area. He added that the fire was dying down and mostly smoldering.

Privately-held Hilcorp owns the Baker platform that was struck by fire in the Cook Inlet. The Houston-based company was not available to comment. (Reporting By Terry Wade)
