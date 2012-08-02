Algeria offers incentives to investors in shale resources

ALGIERS Aug 2 Algeria plans to woo foreign
companies to invest in developing its shale energy resources
with incentives including tax breaks and the sharing of costs
and risk, the head of state-controlled energy firm Sonatrach
said in published remarks.
"For conventional resources, partners are alone in taking
the exploration risk. For shale resources, we want to make
(terms) attractive by allowing Sonatrach to take a share of the
risk," Abdelhamid Zerguine said in remarks carried by the
official APS news agency late on Wednesday.
OPEC member and gas exporter Algeria wants to develop
technology-intensive shale gas and offshore production to help
ensure security of supply in the long run. It currently favours
a role for foreign oil majors in helping achieve those goals.
Zerguine was referring to the introduction of amendments to
its hydrocarbons law planned for this year.
"It (the amended law) should yield more benefits for foreign
investors" who venture into shale energy resources than for
those in conventional resources, APS quoted him as saying.
The amendments also are to include definitions of shale
resources and rules for investors who make a shale discovery
while seeking conventional hydrocarbon resources.
Zerguine last month said Algeria was in talks with Royal
Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil on shale gas
exploration.
That followed Italy's Eni agreement with Sonatrach
last year to carry out shale gas exploration.