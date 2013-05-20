版本:
Alliance Pipeline says Fairmount N. Dakota natgas compressor shut

NEW YORK May 20 Alliance Pipeline LP said its Fairmount compression station in North Dakota experienced unforeseen mechanical difficulties and was off-line on Monday.

The company said in a website posting late Sunday that it was working to correct the situation but it was not known when the unit would return to service. Some throughput was decreased.

The 2,311-mile Alliance Pipeline system stretches from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the Williston Basin to Chicago, delivering about 1.6 billion cubic feet per day of supply.

Equity interests in Alliance Pipeline LP, a U.S. limited partnership, are indirectly owned by Enbridge Inc and Veresen Inc, according to the company's website.
