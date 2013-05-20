Alliance Pipeline says Fairmount N. Dakota natgas compressor shut

NEW YORK May 20 Alliance Pipeline LP said its
Fairmount compression station in North Dakota experienced
unforeseen mechanical difficulties and was off-line on Monday.
The company said in a website posting late Sunday that it
was working to correct the situation but it was not known when
the unit would return to service. Some throughput was decreased.
The 2,311-mile Alliance Pipeline system stretches from the
Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the Williston Basin to
Chicago, delivering about 1.6 billion cubic feet per day of
supply.
Equity interests in Alliance Pipeline LP, a U.S. limited
partnership, are indirectly owned by Enbridge Inc and
Veresen Inc, according to the company's website.