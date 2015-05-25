U.S., Canada and Mexico create new climate change partnership

| OTTAWA
OTTAWA May 25 North American energy ministers
said on Monday they had set up a working group on climate change
and energy, a partnership designed to help Canada, the United
States and Mexico harmonize policies.
The partnership does not include binding targets, but will
enhance cooperation and integrate more climate change-related
policies into energy discussions between the countries, Canadian
Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford said during a
conference call.
All three governments said they will prioritize working
together on issues, including efficiency of electricity grids,
pursuing new clean energy technologies and aligning regulations
to control emissions from the oil and gas sector.
The agreement comes even as Canada's right-leaning
Conservative government and the Obama administration clash over
the lengthy and ongoing U.S. review of TransCanada Corp
proposed Keystone XL pipeline that would connect Alberta's oil
sands region with the Gulf Coast of Texas.
Environmental groups have aggressively campaigned against
the project, arguing that it would accelerate heat-trapping
emissions from the oil sands.
Canada's government has criticized the Obama administration
for delaying the decision, while U.S. President Barack Obama has
questioned the economic benefits of the project, indicating he
would not approve it if it exacerbates global warming.
Canada has also repeatedly pledged to introduce emissions
regulations for the oil and gas sector in recent years, only to
delay those plans.
In December, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said it
would be "crazy" to introduce new rules at a time when global
oil prices are plummeting.
Rickford, who met with his North American counterparts in
Merida, Mexico, said Canada could align itself with recently
proposed U.S. rules to cut methane emissions from oil and gas
operations as part of Monday's agreement. He said this could
lead to other regulations for Canadian oil and gas companies.
"I believe we've had some very serious discussions around
the potential this (focus on methane) holds for oil and gas regs
in general," said Rickford, following his meeting with Ernest
Moniz and Pedro Joaquin Coldwell, the U.S. and Mexican energy
secretaries, respectively.
Monday's agreement would also enhance cooperation on
technologies to capture and bury greenhouse gas emissions
underground, Rickford said.
