Brazil to reschedule power transmission lines auction to attract bidders

SAO PAULO Aug 22 The Brazilian government has decided to postpone the transmission lines auction scheduled for September 2 to try to avoid a failure due to lack of bidders, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The government had expected to attract investments of up to 12.6 billion reais ($4 billion). But the Energy Ministry decided to review the terms of the auction to ensure interest from investors. State-owned power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA rescheduled the privatization auction of Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA last week also due to lack of bidders for the distribution company.

($1 = 3.1988 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Leonardo Goy; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)