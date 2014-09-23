UPDATE 2-North Dakota oil producers resist wholesale safety overhaul

(Adds quotes from environmental groups, state senator)
By Ernest Scheyder
BISMARCK, N.D., Sept 23 North Dakota oil
producers told the state's energy regulators on Tuesday that
existing field practices used to prepare Bakken crude for rail
transport are safe and that tougher rules could do more harm
than good.
The comments, at a special hearing of the North Dakota
Industrial Commission (NDIC), came as federal, state and local
officials grapple with how to ensure the safe transport of the
state's crude oil. The matter has come under increased scrutiny
after a string of crude-by-rail explosions, including one last
year in Quebec that killed 47 people.
The NDIC, which plans to issue any new regulations no later
than mid-December, asked for testimony about how changes could
affect the safety of Bakken crude oil and producers' costs.
Critics urged regulators to deploy new "stabilizers" that
remove flammable natural gas liquids (NGLs) from the crude oil
to reduce its volatility.
Producers say some NGLs can be removed by simpler equipment
that already exists near wells and that stabilization would
backfire by putting an even more potent material, pure NGLs,
onto railroad tracks. They also say existing tank cars are
strong enough to carry the crude.
"We believe Bakken crude oil is sufficiently prepared for
transport in the field using conventional separation equipment
already in place at well sites," Brent Lohnes, director for
field and plant operations at Hess Corp, told the NDIC
at a Bismarck hearing packed with 150 spectators.
More than 1 million barrels of crude are extracted each day
from shale formations underneath North Dakota, making it the
nation's second-largest oil producer after Texas. More than 60
percent of Bakken crude leaves the state on trains.
Most of the crude contains higher-than-average
concentrations of ethane, propane and other combustible NGLs.
Environmentalists, and some residents, encouraged the NDIC
to tighten safety standards, referring to oil transported in
rail cars as "Bakken bombs."
Representatives from Continental Resources Inc,
Statoil ASA, Oasis Petroleum Inc and Whiting
Petroleum Corp, though, echoed comments from Lohnes, who
gave his testimony in conjunction with the American Petroleum
Institute, the leading oil trade group. Rail companies did not
attend the hearing.
The NDIC, a three-member panel chaired by Governor Jack
Dalrymple, could decide to require construction of as many as 50
large-scale stabilizers that remove NGLs before oil is loaded
onto railcars.
Such equipment is widely used in Texas before crude is put
into pipelines that North Dakota lacks.
Stabilizers would be a "costly, redundant process," Kari
Cutting, vice president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council,
an industry trade group, told the NDIC.
The state's Bakken crude is no more volatile than oil
extracted elsewhere in the United States, Cutting said.
"North Dakota's Bakken crude is very similar to other light
crudes," said Keith Lilie of Statoil, which tests crude from its
460 North Dakota wells twice a month.
Scott Skokos, a field organizer with the Dakota Resource
Council, urged the NDIC to sharply tighten crude treatment
standards and focus on public safety.
"You have to have a stick as a regulator," Skokos said. "If
you keep giving them carrots, they'll keep on eating them."
LEANING TOWARD SECOND OPTION
Even as the NDIC considers stabilizers, the panel appears to
be leaning toward another option that would require existing
field equipment to be operated at specific temperatures and
pressures to boost the amount of NGLs collected.
A widely circulated study the consultancy Turner Mason did
earlier this year for the North Dakota Petroleum Council
recommended a range of optimal settings for well site equipment
known as separators and heater-treaters.
The oil industry is encouraging the NDIC to adopt those
recommendations, but independent experts have said stabilizers
are better at removing NGLs.
"We all want the oil to meet the standards for shipment,"
Jeff Hume, Continental's vice chairman, said in an interview.
Connie Triplett, a Democratic state senator and member of
the state legislature's energy development committee, critiqued
the Turner Mason study for collecting oil samples in the spring
instead of throughout the year.
"This is a study that needs to be seriously questioned in
terms of its validity," Triplett said.
The senator asked the NDIC not to rely on the study, and
said she would push for the state to fund one of its own.
On the federal front, the U.S. Government Accountability
Office on Monday encouraged the Department of Transportation
(DOT) to tighten its oversight of crude volatility testing.
The DOT in July proposed new rules for tank car design, but
has not issued standards on whether NGLs should be removed from
crude oil.
(Editing by Terry Wade, Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Shumaker)