BG Group gas business hit by US, Europe slump

* U.S. rig count down to 6, from peak of 35
* Australia rig count expected to rise to 12
* LNG trading profits up 25 percent
* Strong growth also seen in Africa
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, July 26 Gas trading at British energy
company BG Group has been hit by a downgrade of its U.S.
shale assets and falling European production as a result of a
gas leak at Total's North Sea Elgin facility earlier
this year, BG Group said on Thursday.
The U.S. asset downgrade and production drop in Europe were
partly offset by strong performance in its liquefied natural gas
(LNG) business as well as by strong growth expectations for
Africa and Australia, the company said in its second quarter
earnings report.
"The long-term shut down at the Elgin/Franklin field, the
deferral of the Jasmine field start-up to 2013, and the scaling
back of drilling operations in the U.S., are expected in
aggregate to reduce the year-end production rate by some 50,000
barrels of oil equivalent (per day)(boed)," BG Group's Chief
Executive Frank Chapman said.
Total operates the Elgin/Franklin fields, but BG Group has a
14.11 percent stake in them.
Chapman said that Elgin/Franklin production and the
start-up of Jasmine oil and gas field in the North Sea were
expected during 2013.
Although opportunities elsewhere in the portfolio were
expected to offset some 40 percent of this drop, Chapman said
that the expected net result production at year-end would be
720,000 boed, down from 750,000 the previous year.
Much of BG Group's gas production reduction was a result of
reduced activity in the United States.
"In the U.S., as a result of a lower long-term Henry Hub
price premise, BG Group recorded a $1.3 billion non-cash
post-tax impairment charge against our shale gas business,"
Chapman said.
BG Group said it had changed its reference conditions for
U.S. Henry Hub gas prices from $5.00 per million British thermal
units (mmbtu) to $4.25 per mmbtu from 2015.
Chapman said that the company had reduced its U.S. rig count
to six, down from a peak of 35, as a result of the lower gas
prices in North America.
"Our efforts in the U.S. business are now focused on
progressing our significant opportunities for the export of LNG
from North America to BG Group's global customers."
BG Group plans to export 5.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum
(mtpa) from the Sabine Pass facility over the period 2015-18,
and the company has several other early stage U.S. LNG export
development in place.
GROWTH IN LNG, AFRICA, AUSTRALIA
BG Group's lower production in North America and Europe were
partly offset by strong performance in its LNG trading business
as well as by high expectations for its production in Africa and
Australia.
The company said that its LNG operating profits had grown by
some 25 percent to the upper end of a range of $2.6 billion to
$2.8 billion.
The company also said that it expected its first Australian
LNG exports by 2014.
"Drilling activities will continue to ramp up as the rig
count increases from the current 8 to 12 by year end," the
company said.
But BG Group also said that rising costs for local goods and
services, as well as an appreciation of the Australian dollar
meant that its LNG expenditure in Australia had risen from $15
billion to over $20 billion.
BG Group gas production in Africa is also rising, with its
fifth consecutive Tanzania gas discovery announced last May.
Following discoveries of vast offshore natural gas reserves
over the past year, East Africa is set to become one of the
world's top LNG exporters, with major energy firms scrambling to
get a slice of the resources.
BG Group also started up new gas production in Egypt.
"In June, gas production from the Phase 8b deepwater
development project began in the West Delta Deep Marine
Concession," the company said, adding that this was an extension
of existing deep water sub-sea infrastructure.
The concession is jointly held by BG Group (25 percent),
Malaysia's Petronas (25 percent), as well as Egyptian General
Petroleum Corporation's (EGPC) 50 percent.